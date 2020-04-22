20 minutes ago

Ghanaian top flight outfit Eleven Wonders FC have debunked reports making waves in the media suggesting that former Asante Kotoko striker Sadick Adams rejected a move to the club.

The management of the Techiman based club in a statement, sounded a warming to the former Ghana youth star for allegedly describing them as a 'club that is not serious'.

Adams was earlier reported to have turned down a move to the Eleven Wonders because the club acted unprofessional in the transfer negotiations.

But refuting that assertion, the club, in their statement said the 30-year-old attacker contacted them for a place in their squad.

"The management of Techiman Eleven Wonders FC has taken notice of publications from the new media that, a player by name Sadick Adams going round saying that Techiman Eleven Wonders FC is not a serious club when he was being interviewed.

"We want to establish that, he Sadick Adams was chasing us to sign him but not the other way round. He has been calling our team manager during the second transfer window to know whether we are interested in him or not.

"We want to use this opportunity to tell Sadick Adams and the likes that, Techiman Eleven Wonders FC is very professional, serious, focus and will not adhere to these cheap talk and propaganda from our distractors", the club statement read.

Sadick Adams has been without a club since ending ties with Lebanese top-flight club Shabab Bourj in 2019.

The former Atlético Madrid youth star has previously played for several local clubs including Berekum Chelsea, Asante Kotoko and recently his boyhood club Ashanti Gold SC.

He was shortlisted among the top 50 Most Exciting Teenagers on the Planet by the World Soccer Magazine in November 2007