1 hour ago

Former Ghana youth winger Sadik Ibrahim helped his Swedish side BK Hacken to victory last Sunday in their league game against Malmo FF.

The 2-1 win takes them a step closer to the league title with two matches left to play in the season.

BK Hacken currently sits top of the Swedish league with 60 points while in second place Djurgarden has 54 points with two matches left to end the season.

After a stuttering spell at FC Nordsjaelland, the former Right to Dream Academy prospect moved to the Swedish side in February this year.

Sadik Ibrahim lasted till the 82nd minute before he was taken off for teammate Turgott.

Goals from Olden Larsen and Gustafson gave BK Hacken a two-goal lead before Beijmo grabbed a consolation for Malmo with the assist coming from Emmanuel Lomotey.

At the Swedish side, he has been integral in their quest for the title as he has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 16 matches.