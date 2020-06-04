3 hours ago

The Safety and Security Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), on Thursday, June 4, 2020, met the Premier League Management Committee to discuss pertinent issues pertaining to safety and security at football games.

The Chairman of the Committee D.S.P Emmanuel Asante led the discussions with support from his vice, L/Col. Donald Asare Bediako and the other members.

The two Committees shared ideas on ways to improve the coordination of safety and security operations at match venues. They also discussed the possibility to training stewards to provide security at venues in the Premier, Division One and other continental games involving Ghanaian clubs and the national team.

The Committee pleaded with the GFA to improve remuneration for security personnel as a form of motivation to deliver good service.

The Safety and Security Committee enquired from the Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) led by Lepowura Alhaji M.N.D Jawula the various degrees of challenges faced with clubs in the provision of safety and security support and recommendations to address these challenges.

The Chairman of the PLMC assured the Safety and Security Committee of its maximum support in cooperation and adherence to ensure mutual positive results for the development of football in Ghana.

The Safety and Security Committee will soon roll out manual and model and this engagement is believed to inform them on key areas to critically examine in the final documentation.