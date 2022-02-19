1 hour ago

The Safety and Security Committee of the Ghana Football Association at it's weekly review meeting on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 decided to re-categorize two Division One League matches this weekend.

The decision was arrived after the review of the various matches with particular empahsis on the following:

- The positions between the teams involved. - the historical profile of matches involving these teams. - the general security cooperation profile recorded at the home venues of these teams. - the intelligence gathered from these match venues - anticipated events that may breach the security of players, officials and spectators before, during and after these selected matches.

The matches to receive these special attention which includes but not limited to Additional Deployment of security including Military are DOL Zone 2 match between New Edubiase United FC and Samartex FC at Gyamfi's Park, Bekwai and DOL Zone 4 match between Oda Kotoku Royals FC and Tema Youth FC.

The purpose of these recategorization forms part of preventive measures of the Committee to ensure much more safer football environment in the course of the season.

The GFA wishes to entreat clubs and stakeholders involved in the aforementioned matches therefore to offer their utmost support, cooperation and understanding towards an incident free event on the match day.

Communications have been sent to the clubs and all stakeholders since Wednesday, February 16, 2022.