2 hours ago

Afro-Arab Properties Limited, under the leadership of Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, has introduced a transformative housing initiative aimed at providing Ghanaians with affordable homeownership opportunities.

As a prominent bidder for the Saglemi Housing Project, the company is offering a five-year, interest-free payment plan, designed specifically for low and middle-income earners.



This forward-thinking initiative underscores Afro-Arab Properties' mission to make homeownership more accessible, removing the financial barriers typically associated with high-interest mortgage rates. Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu reaffirmed the company's dedication to reshaping Ghana’s real estate sector. “We are redefining the housing market so that every Ghanaian can have the opportunity to own a home,” he stated. The company has set an ambitious target to build 200,000 homes by 2050, with construction slated to begin in August 2024.



Afro-Arab Properties Limited, already a leader in affordable housing solutions, continues to innovate with this initiative, which complements their ongoing efforts to provide flexible, interest-free payment options.

By focusing on first-time homebuyers and low and middle income earners, the company aims to support more Ghanaians in realizing their dreams of owning a home, further solidifying their position as a pioneer in the real estate industry.