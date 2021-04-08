1 hour ago

Executive Council Member Alhaji Shaibu Salifu Zida has been appointed as Chairman of the Black Starlets Management Committee.

This decision was taken by the Executive Council on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The Upper East Regional Football Association Chairman replaces Vice President Mark Addo who has been in charge of the national male U-17 team since 2019.

Vice Chairman of the Committee John Ansah has been retained. The two, are joined by Eric Delali Senaye, CEO of Inter Allies, Odeneho Appiah and Abubakar Nallah.

Black Starlets Management Committee:

Alhaji Shaibu Salifu Zida – Chairman

John Ansah – Vice Chairman

Odeneho Appiah – Member

Eric Delali Senaye – Member

Abubakar Nallah – Member