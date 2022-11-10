18 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender Salisu Mohammed will be coached by a new gaffer as Nathan Jones has been appointed as the new coach of the club.

He takes over from Austrian Ralph Hasenhuttl who was sacked after a spate of poor results in the English Premier League.

Welshman Jones, 49, has left Championship side Luton Town to take up the role and has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Hasenhuttl, who was in charge for nearly four years, was sacked on Monday after Sunday's 4-1 defeat by Newcastle.

"I'm really proud to be given this opportunity," said Jones.

"I know a lot about the club from back in the days of The Dell, to coming here to St Mary's, and it's a wonderful football club."

Jones watched from the stands as Saints beat Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday.

His first game in charge will be away at Liverpool on Saturday.

Hasenhuttl was dismissed after a run of one win in nine matches, with Southampton 18th in the Premier League.