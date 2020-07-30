55 minutes ago

Mohammed Salisu is inching closer to English Premier League side Southampton each passing day as the club have triggered his 12 million euros release clause.

Famiy spokesperson for Mohammed Salisu, Abdul Mustapha has all but confirmed the eminent deal saying that it is about 80-90% close.

The player has himself agreed a four year contract with the saints and it left with just some minor details before the move is announced.

Ralph Hussenhutl's side having been on the trail of the Ghanaian defender and will finally have their man after agreeing to pay his £10.9 million release clause .

Salisu enjoyed a breakthrough season with La Liga club Real Valladolid in the just ended campaign, playing 31 games and scoring a goal for the Purple and Whites.

His outstanding performances saw him attract interest from top clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Athletico Madrid but the defender opted for the saints.

"For now we don't want to say anything about the move [Southampton deal] because we're waiting for the official confirmation," Mustapha told Kumasi based Nhyira FM.

"Salisu will be leaving Real Valladolid for a Premier League club, I can assure everyone for that but let's wait"

"His move to the Premier League is about 80 to 90 percent done but let's wait for Southampton to announce the deal" he concluded.

Salisu joined Valladolid's youth setup in 2017 and made 35 first-team appearances with a goal and an assist in his debut season.

The center back is yet to play for Ghana despite his superb form abroad having missed out on his debut call up last year through injury.