5 hours ago

The future of Ghanaian defender Salisu Mohammed at struggling English Premier League side Southampton has been thrown into doubt following his banishment from the club.

According to the English portal, The Athletic, the Ghanaian center-back does not figure in the plans of new coach Reuben Selles.

Salisu has played once in the Saints' last eight matches in the English Premier League with the initial reason that he was injured.

It has now emerged that the Ghanaian defender is fit but has just been exempted from the squad because manager Reuben Selles has doubts over the player's commitment.

The highly-sought after defender has a contract with Southampton that runs until June 2024 but it remains unlikely that the Ghanaian defender will remain a Southampton player next season regardless of the division they play in next season.

He is been chased by the likes of Aston Villa, Leicester City among several others with the saints having placed a 25 million pounds price tag on him.

Salisu Mohammed joined Southampton in 2020 from Spanish La Liga side Real Valladolid and has a contract that runs till 2024.

He has been involved in 21 matches for his struggling side in the English Premier League and has an average clearance of 5.4 per game while he has an average aerial duel win of 2.5, and average tackles of 2.3.

The towering defender was part of the Black Stars squad that played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar