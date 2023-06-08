4 hours ago

Reports emerging say Sally Mann was once a producer on Nana Ama McBrown’s popular cooking show series, ‘McBrown’s Kitchen’.

While discussing the possible cause of Sally Mann’s bitterness towards McBrown on GhPageTV, a listener who resides in Canada sent in a text, drawing attention to the fact that Sally was once a producer for the show but they later parted ways due to unknown reasons.

"Sally was a producer on McBrown’s kitchen but they parted ways and they haven’t been cool since,” the text read.

Checks on the end credit of an earlier episode of the show indeed showed Sally Frimpong Mann was a producer of the show as the producer role was attributed to the name.

Sally’s name was captured alongside the executive producer, Mr. Maxwell Mensah (McBrown's husband), and Okyeame Quophi as director.

One of the GhPageTV panelists, while reacting to the development, opined that McBrown’s decision to ignore Sally is to perhaps protect her brand.

“There might be more to their rift. There are probably things we don’t know about but McBrown’s silence perhaps is to protect her brand and all the numerous brands she works with,” the gentleman said.

Sally Mann’s attacks at Nana Ama McBrown

In a series of viral videos, entertainment pundit, Sally Mann, has been captured ‘slandering’ Nana Ama McBrown, a situation which many people have condemned.

Sally’s comments are in response to why she appears to be constantly attacking the actress.

In a series of attacks in recent times, Sally Frimpong Mann has described McBrown as a hypocrite, and a drug addict, and also shamed her for giving birth through an IVF procedure among others.

McBrown, on the other hand, is yet to react to the development.

Watch the video below: