3 hours ago

A spectacular hat-trick from Sam Adams propelled Aduana Stars to a thrilling 3-1 victory over bottom-placed Real Tamale United, keeping their pursuit of the league title alive and well.

After facing consecutive defeats against Medeama and Accra Great Olympics, the Fire Club responded in style with a commanding performance at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Stadium.

Adams wasted no time in making his mark on the game, opening the scoring just five minutes into the match. He then went on to convert two penalties, one in each half, dismantling the visiting team's defense with clinical precision.

Despite Aduana's dominance, Real Tamale United managed to pull one back just before halftime, courtesy of a goal from forward Owusu Afriyie, who notched his seventh goal of the campaign.

With this victory, Aduana Stars remain within striking distance of league leaders Samartex, trailing by just six points.

On the other hand, Real Tamale United finds themselves rooted to the bottom of the table, facing an uphill battle to climb out of the relegation zone.