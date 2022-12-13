4 hours ago

General Overseer of the Royal House Chapel International, Rev. Samuel Korankye Ankrah, has prophesied over the life of controversial social commentator, Kwame A Plus.

In what looked like a church setting, A Plus stood before the altar while claiming the prophetic proclamations by Rev. Korankye Ankrah who laid hands on him.

In the Royal House chapel founder’s pronouncements, he stated that A Plus is going to be richer and more influential than he currently is.

He said God has released what he described as ‘something big’ meant for A Plus, which has been keenly contested in the spiritual realm.

“Who God has blessed, let no man curse. Your success will silence your enemies. And If you think you have seen money, get ready. Something big is coming, which was going to be diverted. Suddenly th lord is diverting to your way. Even your critics and your enemies will help you to prosper. This is what the lord said to me. I bless you by the mercies of this alter. In the name of Jesus. Amen,” he proclaimed in a video shared on A Plus’ social media.

In agreement of the pastor’s pronouncements, A Plus’ wife, Akosua Vee, also took to the comment section and wrote;

“Who jah bless , oh nothing nobody can do !!! All other things are background noise oooo Tom! Enjoy Grace Odoyewu aaaaa.”

Watch the video below: