15 hours ago

Following Samartex's historic Ghana Premier League title win and qualification for the CAF Champions League, coach Nurudeen Amadu emphasizes the importance of recruiting seasoned players for their continental campaign.

Recognizing the unique challenges of competing in Africa, Amadu believes experienced players will be crucial for making a significant impact.

Inspired by the achievements of clubs like Medeama, who reached the CAF Champions League group stage on their debut, and Dreams FC, who reached the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals, Amadu aims to replicate their success.

He states, "We'll attempt to emulate Medeama and Dreams FC in Africa and see if we can accomplish their feats."

Expressing gratitude to the club's management for their support, Amadu reflects on Samartex's initial goal for the season, which was to improve upon their 10th-place finish in the previous season.

He acknowledges the surprise of winning the league, stating, "Not many at Samartex, including the fans, knew who I was."

Amadu extends special thanks to Ghana FA technical director Prof. Joseph Mintah and the club’s General Manager Edmund Ackah for their faith in him.

As Samartex prepares for their final home game of the season against Accra Lions, they aim to cap off their remarkable campaign with a celebration of their championship victory.