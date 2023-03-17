4 hours ago

FC Samartex 1996 will clash with defending champions Asante Kotoko on Matchday 22 of the betPawa Premier League at Nsenkyire Park on Saturday.

FC Samartex have lost only once this season - a 3-0 defeat to Bibiani Gold Stars on Saturday, November 13, 2022 during the first round of the season.

The new entrants lost 2-1 to Asante Kotoko in the first round of the campaign at the Baba Yara Stadium and will be meeting the champions in Sameraboi for the first time in the history of the betPawa Premier League.

FC Samartex are 9th in the table with 30 points and have recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five matches.

Asante Kotoko will be without head coach Seydou Zerbo who lost his son few days ago in Burkina Faso. The Porcupine Warriors have a game in hand - against King Faisal and sit in 5th place with 31 points having won two, lost two and drawn one in their last five matches. The champions have won two away games this season and their last away victory coming against Medeama SC on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Asante Kotoko have been handed an injury boost ahead of the game with midfielder Justice Blay and forward Dickson Afoakwa back in full team training this week.

Former Tema Youth winger Evans Osei Wusu has improved the side tremendously following his free transfer in the January window. The winger brings experience, pace and depth to a team that already have Larry Sumaila, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Richard Baidoo, Ebenezer Ackahbi, James Sewornu, and in-form shot stopper Lawrence Ansah who has kept 10 clean sheets in 15 games Lawrence Ansah.

The game will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.

Still on Saturday, Tamale City will battle Dreams FC at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium. Tamale City drew 0-0 against Dreams FC in their first leg encounter with both teams failing to win on Matchday 21.

Tamale City picked a vital away point against rivals, Real Tamale United in Tamale whiles Dreams FC lost 3-2 against Accra Lions in Accra. Tamale City sit 17th in the table with 21 points having won only once in their last five matches - resulting in three draws one defeat. Dreams FC have won two, lost two and drawn one in their last five matches and sit in 10th place with 27 points after Match day 21.

Tamale City will rely on Samuel Baah Nuako, Ali Mohammed, Justice Ato Mensah and Mathew Agama while Dreams FC have the likes of Ali Huzaif, Ishmael Dede, Michael Sarpong and Abdul Jalilu available for the game.