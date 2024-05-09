3 hours ago

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Samartex Ladies emerged as the champions of the 2023/24 Western Regional Middle League, securing victory with a commanding 3-1 win over Wisdom Ladies at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

This triumph marks a remarkable achievement for the debutant team, who showcased their dominance throughout the league.

Their journey to glory began with an emphatic 21-0 victory over Fiase Golden in the first leg, followed by a 3-0 win in the second leg to complete the double.

Facing formidable opponents, Samartex Ladies continued their winning streak, defeating Blackoe Soccer Queens 4-0 before overcoming Takoradi-based Wisdom Ladies in the finals to clinch the ultimate trophy and secure qualification to the national championship.

Patricia Nyamfo of Samartex Ladies claimed the top scorer award, showcasing her prowess with an impressive tally of 10 goals throughout the league.

Priscilla Kumiwaa was honored as the best player of the tournament, recognizing her outstanding contributions to her team's success.

Monica Dwamena of Blackoe Queens was recognized as the Goalkeeper of the tournament for her exceptional performance between the posts.

The Western Regional Middle League, comprising winners from all four zones in the Western Region, served as a platform for teams to showcase their talent and compete for regional supremacy.

With their historic feat, Samartex Ladies have earned the opportunity to represent the Western Region in the upcoming 2024 Regional Zonal Championship, set to be hosted in Sogakope, Volta Region.

This achievement not only highlights the team's skill and determination but also serves as a testament to their commitment to excellence in women's football.