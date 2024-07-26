2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League champions Samartex 1996 have successfully secured the signing of highly-rated defender Kofi Agbesimah in the ongoing transfer window.

The 27-year-old joins the Timber Giants from fellow Ghana Premier League outfit Hearts of Oak.

Agbesimah has inked a two-year contract with the Premier League champions, committing him to the club until 2026.

The defender expressed a desire to leave Hearts of Oak following a challenging season that saw the club finish 14th in the Ghanaian top-flight.

His request to leave the Phobians has been granted, and he has signed on the dotted line to join Samartex ahead of the 2024/25 season.

"We are delighted to announce that experienced centre-back Kofi Agbesimah has joined us permanently on a two-year deal from Accra Hearts of Oak.

His acquisition will ultimately invigorate the defence with unmatched experience and add a new dimension to the team," Samartex announced.

Agbesimah was one of Hearts of Oak’s most consistent players during a difficult campaign, making 30 league appearances. Despite his strong performances, he sought a new adventure and communicated his intentions to the club.

Samartex will compete in the upcoming CAF Champions League campaign, and Agbesimah is expected to play a crucial role for the club given his wealth of experience.

He will hope to make his debut against Cameroonian side TP Elect Sport FC in the first preliminary round of the 2024/25 CAF Champions League.