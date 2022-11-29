51 minutes ago

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, is receiving all the acclaim for his outstanding performance against South Korea on Monday.

At the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, the Black Stars of Ghana defeated South Korea 3-2 in their second World Cup match of Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

In that encounter, the Ajax player won the award for man-of-the-match.

In their second meeting in Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he scored brace as they defeated they Asians in an exciting 3-2 victory.

Kudus Mohammed put on a show, helping Ghana earn their first victory of the competition with two goals and one assist.

Kudus and Mohammed Salisu each scored a goal as Ghana led 2-0 at the half, but South Korea swiftly fought back with to two goals from Cho.

In the 68th minute, Kudus skillfully connected Gideon Mensah's left-wing cross to give Ghana the advantage once more.

After the victory, Ghana has climbed to second place in the group, trailing Portugal based on goals.

However, in response to Kudus' performance, Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokuaa made the observation that while Ghanaians are currently praising Kudus Mohammed, they will harshly criticize him if things go wrong for him during the current World Cup competition.

Asamoah Gyan, a former captain of the Black Stars, was mentioned by Vim Lady as the player who could attest to her claims.

She then encouraged Kudus to be mentally and emotionally stable.

"Ghanaians go do "osey Kudus" saaa they naaaa go fire am if he do yawa for this tournament ASK ASAMOAH GYAN," she wrote on her Facebook page sighted by Ghanaguardian.com.

"Stay grounded Kudus," she encouraged.