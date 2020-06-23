3 hours ago

Ghanaian dance all act, Samini, has intervened in the latest topsy-turvy between Kelvyn Boy’s camp and Stonebwoy’s camp.

In a long write-up on his social media pages, the High Grade Family godfather called for a truce between the two parties.

Samini advised they keep calm and settle issues out of social media amicably. Here’s what he tweeted a while ago (at the time of filing this article);

Samini has been held in Canada since March 2020; the COVID-19 lockdown has affected him so he’s been quarantined with his family there since. He promised to call both ‘his sons’ for a ‘reasonable conversation’ once he steps down.

Kelvyn Boy allegedly was involved in an altercation with a gentleman believed to belong to Stonebwoy’s side while he (Kelvyn Boy) was in Ashaiman to honour an event by a electronic company.

A video of the incident went viral on social media after the incident with succeeding tweets from Kelvyn Boy (believed to be directed to his Former Boss, Stonebwoy). Burniton Music Group (Stonebwoy’s), in a press release issued a rejoinder to dissociate the brand “Stonebwoy” from the incident.