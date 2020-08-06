1 hour ago

The National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samuel Awuku has ended his tour of the voter registration exercise in the Suhum Constituency of the Eastern Region.

Sammi Awuku, has been touring some of the constituencies across the country since the exercise begun.

The tour was to afford him the opportunity to monitor the exercise and to appreciate its conduct and assess progress so far.

On Wednesday, he stormed the Suhum Constituency where he visited Ten (10) registration centres in the area.

He was accompanied by the parliamentary candidate for the Suhum Constituency, Kwadjo Asante Oboafo and Mrs Margaret Darko Darkwa, Municipal Chief Executive and some other constituency executives.

Mr Sammy Awuku also interacted with the EC officials and urged them to uphold the ethics of their job.

He used this opportunity to encourage the agents and party members to work hard and mass up the people to register as the EC ends the registration exercise on the 6th of August.

According to him, “Acquiring the voters' card will help us fulfil our constitutional rights to vote come December 7th”.

Sammi Awuku used the opportunity to interact with traders in Suhum. He shared sanitizers and other PPE to help combat coronavirus. He urged them to encourage their households who are yet to register to do so as soon as possible.

In a related development, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Suhum Constituency, Hon. Frederick Opare-Ansah also stormed the Anglican Polling station to register his name on the voter register.

He also toured some of the registration centres to monitor, and encourage eligible citizens to register so they can vote during the December polls.

He reiterated his commitment and total support to ensure the consolidation of the gains to secure another resounding victory for the NPP come December 7th.