2 hours ago

The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku is teasing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for reportedly claiming victory over the recently held assembly election.

"...the election that they claim they didn't participate, they are now claiming victory...and asking their members to do more," he said while contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo'

