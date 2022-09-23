4 hours ago

Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku has donated learning materials to the Akuapim North Municipal office of the Ghana Education Service.

The materials included 2,400 pieces of mathematical sets, 2,300 BECE past questions and a cash donation.

According to Mr. Awuku, the items are aimed at helping BECE candidates in the Municipality to prepare for the exams.

“This is just my modest contribution to help improve education in this area. As you know, education is the backbone of every country, and we can’t joke with that”.

Over 2000 students are expected to sit for the BECE in the Akuapim North Municipality this year.

Sammi Awuku believes this gesture will go a long way to help “our brothers and sisters to prepare for this challenge in their educational life. As parents and guardians, we need to help them overcome this hurdle and as a son of the soil I’m playing my role”.

On his part, the Municipal Education Director, Lawrence Dzah, said the gesture has come at the right time.

He said students in the Municipality needed to prepare adequately for the upcoming exams.

“This donation will cover all schools in the municipality including private schools because if the students do well, it will uplift the name of the municipality”.

Source: citifmonline