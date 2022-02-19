7 hours ago

Former Black Stars and Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Sammy Adjei has been appointed as a goalkeeper's trainer for Kenpong Football Academy.

Sammy Adjei was a goalkeeper for Accra Hearts of Oak during much of their golden generation where they won the Ghana Premier League title for six consecutive times and also the CAF Champions league among others.

He was the goalkeeper who started for Ghana in most of the matches during qualification for the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

"Former Black Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak safest pair of hands Sammy Adjei has been appointed as the new Goalkeeper's Trainer for fast-rising Kenpong Football Academy."

The new goalkeeper's trainer was also part of the Black Stars squad for the African Cup of Nations in 2002 in Mali, 2006 and 2008.

He also had spells with Club Africain, Ashdod of Israel and was capped 38 times by Ghana.

Kenpong Football Academy is owned by Ghanaian business magnate Kennedy Agyepong.