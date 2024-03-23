8 hours ago

Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex has explained why the Dancehall artiste pulled down his Konekt album from his YouTube channel.

This comes after Shatta Wale unexpectedly removed his album from YouTube on March 22, 2024, causing a stir among fans.

The album, featuring collaborations with artistes like Tekno and Bounty Killer, was taken down by Shatta Wale himself, leading to speculation about financial disagreements with producer Bankulli Entertainment and Mad Solutions from Nigeria, as a possible reason for the deletion.

Taking to his YouTube channel on March 23, 2024, Sammy Flex explained that the decision was made due to dissatisfaction with the partnership dynamics, particularly concerning financial discussions.

Flex highlighted that while Shatta Wale is an independent artiste who has invested heavily in his projects, he felt the need for equal energy and commitment from his partners.

According to him, the removal from YouTube is seen as a step towards resolving these issues, with the hope of returning to normalcy after fruitful discussions.

“As an artiste, at every point in time, he has the way he wants his things to go. At every point in time. If these things change, definitely the artiste will not be happy. The artiste will not be happy. Knowing the investment that he has also put in, he would want the other partners to also come in with the same energy. He would want the other partners to also come in with the same force. So that when our powers all come together, it will combine to give us the necessary results that we are looking for.

“But as an independent artiste, as someone who is funding all his projects, he wasn't seeing that. And I'm sure like I said, there is a process for achieving some of these objectives. And to him, he thinks this is one of the first processes to handle that. So to avoid any back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, let me first put the one on YouTube down. When I put the one on YouTube down and we can have some conversations and it works, I'm sure we can get back to normal,” he explained.

Despite the album's absence on YouTube, fans can still access Shatta Wale's music on other digital streaming platforms such as Audiomark, Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, and more.

Sammy Flex assured that this move does not signify the end of options for the artiste, as the team continues to explore solutions behind the scenes.

“There are still some options that we can explore, and that is what the team will try to do behind the scenes before we move forward. But like I'm saying, it does not take away the songs from online markets. It takes the song from only the YouTube app, on Shatta Wale's page.

“As much as I know, the rest of the marketing, the digital platforms, they also have their songs there. All the rest of their DSPs, also have their songs there. So beyond having it on YouTube, you can also access their songs on the rest of the platforms,” he said.

Source: Ghanaweb.com