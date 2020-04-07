2 hours ago

Two medical staff members of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital have tested positive for the novelle coronavirus.

A doctor and a nurse who work at the Medicine Department and Child Health Department respectively have been infected by the virus.

The Chief Executive Officer of the facility, Daniel Asare described the incident as unfortunate but added it was predictable.

Reacting to the sad incident, Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi blamed government for the unfortunate cases of frontline workers testing positive for the deadly coronavirus.

To him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's address to the immediate needs of frontline health workers is nothing but a mere lip service.

“Government’s failure to provide our frontline health workers who are the first line of contact with COVID-19 victims with PPEs, has put them at great risk. Sad!”, Sammy Gyamfi tweeted.

Full tweets below:

Government’s failure to provide our health workers, who are the first line of contact with COVID-19 victims with PPEs, has put them at great risk. Sad!https://t.co/DBxoznw9bU

— Samuel Gyamfi (@SammyGyamfi2017) April 6, 2020

