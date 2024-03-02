1 hour ago

The price of kenkey, a popular Ghanaian staple food made from fermented maize, became a contentious issue between representatives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on a live TV show.

On the Thursday, February 29, 2024 edition of the Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV, Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC's communications officer, accused the NPP government of mismanaging the economy and causing high inflation, which he said has pushed the price of a ball of kenkey from GH¢1 in 2016 to GH¢5 in 2024.

He challenged President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia to visit the markets and see the plight of ordinary Ghanaians.

However, Bernard Okoe-Boye, the Minister of Health-designate, disputed Gyamfi's claim and said that kenkey was still affordable and being sold at GH¢2 in certain places in Accra, including Teshie.

Gyamfi, however, challenged Okoe-Boye's claim, challenging him to drive him (Sammy Gyamfi) to buy the said GH¢2 kenkey.

He maintained that a ball of kenkey was sold at GH¢5 in most parts of Accra, and that this was the painful reality of the Ghanaian people.

Here’s a transcript of the exchange

Sammy Gyamfi

Inflation today has resumed an upward trajectory. Inflation today stands at 23.5%. When they took office, it was 15.4%. They said it was too high. I don't know the last time President Akufo-Addo went to the market with his wife or Bawumia went to the Mallam Ataa market with Samira Bawumia. If they did, they would realise that today a ball of Kenkey, which used to sell for GH¢1 in 2016 under President Mahama, is going for GH¢5. Even that, the size has been reduced.

Bernard Okoe-Boye

It’s GH¢2 at Teshie

No, take us there. Let's go and buy your GH¢2 Kenkey.

Bernard Okoe-Boye

It’s the wholesale price

Sammy Gyamfi

Wholesale price? Who buys Kenkey at wholesale prices? Kenkey today is GH¢5. This is the painful reality for the Ghanaian people today.

The exchange between the two politicians reflected divergent views on the state of the economy and the cost of living in Ghana.