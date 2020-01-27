2 hours ago

A few hours after five officials believed to be from the Bureau of National Investigations arrested the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gymafi the outspoken stalwart has been granted bail.

Sammy Gyamfi was arrested while heading towards his car after participating in a television discussion on Accra-based UTV.

The arrest is believed to be connected to ongoing cybercrime offences leveled against him by the Jubilee House.

In December last year, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Headquarters commenced investigation into a case of forgery and publication of false information targeted at tarnishing the image of the Akufo-Addo government.

He subsequently filed a suit at an Accra High court asking for his arrest warrant to be overturned.

But in an interesting twist, the officials, numbering about five ambushed the Communication Officer and whisked him away to the CID office.

Party supporters led by the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo stormed the premises of the Police Headquarters with Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu and other executives to support Mr. Gyamfi until his bail was granted.

