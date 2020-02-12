47 minutes ago

A member of the communication team of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) Ian Ohemeng has alleged that there is a manhunt for Communication Director of the Opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Sammy Gyamfi by Market Women in Kumasi over corruption issues.

Sammy Gyamfi, Commenting on the missing 500 excavators seized from illegal miners, at a press conference in Accra, Thursday, February 6, 2020, stated that God will not spare Akufo-Addo and his government in its entirety for their evil deeds that are plunging the country into destruction.

He alleged that President Akufo-Addo is an enabler of corruption in Ghana, therefore he does not see anything wrong prosecuting NPP ‘big wigs’ involved in illegal mining. He called for the arrest of the Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Professor Frimpong Boateng for becoming both a player and enabler of illicit galamsey trade.

According to Mr Sammy Gyamfi, persons involved in the stealing of the 500 excavators would be brought to book when NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama is voted back into office as President in the 2020 polls.

Deliberating on Sammy Gyamfi’s comments as a panellist on ‘The Hard Ball’-a Political show hosted by Kwabena Owusu on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, Ian Ohemeng who is a member of the communication team of the NPP accentuated that the NDC stalwart is not fit to talk about corruption issues.

According to Ian Ohemeng, Sammy Gyamfi is extremely corrupt that Market Women in Kumasi are looking for him.

“IF someone will talk about corruption it shouldn’t be Sammy Gyamfi…It is not about his personality…He is very corrupt…Market women in Kumasi are looking for him…I dare him to come to Kumasi”.Ian Ohemeng told Kwabena Owusu

Upon Persuasion by the host Kwabena Owusu to reveal what Sammy Gyamfi did to the Market Women, Ohemeng Ian Moore who is also a former Assemblymember for Abrepo- Mpatasie Electoral Area in the Bantama constituency and Contested for the position of NPP Regional Youth Organizer in Ashanti Region remained adamant.

