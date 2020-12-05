5 hours ago

The reason behind the killing of undercover journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale is still a mystery to the general public but seems some bigwigs within the opposition National Democratic Congress have firsthand information the police is not privileged to.

The party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, December 2, 2020, made a revelation regarding the unfortunate death of Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

He linked the killing to the alleged bribe video purporting to suggest that the then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took a bribe.

According to him, the member of Anas Amereyaw Anas’ Tiger Eye Private Investigations team was mistaken by another person who is believed to have recorded now President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo taking bribe.

Listen to the full interview

Background

Unidentified men on a motorbike shot Ahmed Hussein-Suale three times in the chest and killing him instantly.

He was a member of Tiger Eye Private Investigations and had investigated corruption in Ghana's football leagues.

The undercover report on cash gifts led to a lifetime ban for the former head of Ghana's Football Association, Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi.

BBC Africa Eye made a documentary about the scandal after gaining access to the investigation led by Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, who runs Tiger Eye.

After the BBC broadcast the football documentary, Ghanaian MP Kennedy Agyapong circulated photos of Mr. Hussein-Suale and called for retribution against him.