1 hour ago

National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has revealed why and how he became a staunch member of the party.

According to the young outspoken politician, though he was not politically conscious growing up, the love for the game all begun during his first year at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, Mr Gyamfi disclosed even in school, he realised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Tescon members were highly discriminatory and did not give him any edge to join the party.

“At Unity Hall in KNUST, we had this area, ‘always around’ where we used to have arguments and that was where I realised the real attitude of NPP members and the party never became attractive to me,” he said.

Mr Gyamfi stressed he saw NDC as a more open party for all than the NPP which always tried to look down on others.

“I am just 30 years old and I can say that nobody at my age in NPP can be made a Communications Officer,” he claimed.

Mr Gyamfi, who has represented the interest of the NDC at various levels, from the student front to Regional and National portfolios, was elected Communications Officer in November 2018 after beating his contender Fred Agbenyo.

He was also the spokesperson and Public Relations Officer for the former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, between 2012 and 2016 and President for TEIN-NDC KNUST between 2011 and 2012.