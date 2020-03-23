The National Communication officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has schooled the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on why it is important for NDC to form a rapid response team to help curb COVID-19 Pandemic.
The largest opposition party on Sunday announced the established an eleven-member team of professionals to support the Government in the fight against the pandemic, a move which has been riducled by some members of the NPP.
But according to him, the opposition has a role to play in educating and sensitizing the public on COVID-19.
He took to his Facebook wall listed the reason for the NDC as a party to form the response team to help fight against the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.
1. Does the opposition have a role to play in educating and sensitizing the public on COVID-19? The answer Yes. So what’s wrong with the NDC putting together a team of health professionals to help with education and public sensitization on the pandemic?
2. Does the opposition have an advocacy role to play in the public discourse on covid-19? The answer is Yes. We receive invitations from media houses on a daily basis to speak on COVID-19.
So what’s wrong with putting together a team of health professionals and experts to lead our advocacy on the subject of COVID-19 alongside our regular party communicators?
3. Has President Akufo-Addo asked for a bi-partisan approach to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic or not? If yes what’s wrong if the NDC puts together a team of health professionals to offer support to government? Doesn’t the NDC have a right to participate in nation building? Or are our brothers in the NPP suggesting that they are all-knowing and have all the answers to the COVID-19 malaise?
4. Once upon a time, the NPP under the leadership of Candidate Akufo-Addo formed a shadow cabinet in this country yet nobody complained. The NPP should give us a break!
Sammy Gyamfi
