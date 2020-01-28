2 hours ago

The Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has spoken after he releases from police custody.

The NDC official was arrested by the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Monday, January 27 after a program on UTV.

In his interaction with the media after he was granted bail, the outspoken NDC communicator said the office of the president (Jubilee House) was the mastermind of his arrest.

He told the media he wasn’t a criminal and cannot be silenced by the intimidation of the government.

“I’m not a criminal…I have never committed a crime; no amount of concocted and fabricated stories from the Flagstaff House can intimidate me or silence me”.

In December 2019, the CID invited Mr. Sammy Gyamfi after a report was made against him by the Jubilee House on allegations of forgery and false publication.

So his arrest on Monday was apparently related to the cybercrime case against him by the Presidency.