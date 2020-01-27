1 hour ago

Communications Director for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has threatened “mass actions” against the Electoral Commission.

The NDC Communications Director, speaking on Citi FM News, noted that the Inter-Party resistance against the EC’s decision to compile a new voters’ register will soar up and that the group will mobilize Ghanaians to mount excessive pressure on the Commission to rescind their decision.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has defended its decision to compile a new voters’ register ahead of the 2020 general elections but no matter their justification, there’s strong opposition from the political divide.

The Commission insists the software being used to run the current biometric devices is “outdated and out of service” and as a result the biometric verification devices are faulty with high repairing costs, hence the need for a new and better Biometric Voter Management System (BVMS).

But Sammy Gyamfi believes the decision is “an insult to the EC as a corporate body because it is giving them away as a body which is not interested in protecting the democracy and the strides we have achieved since 1992. They should be prepared for more mass actions. We are not going to stop now. We are not going to give in”.

“We are not going to give up. We know the will of the people is supreme and the will of the people is what will prevail at the end of the day. We are going to occupy the headquarters of the EC and their offices across the 16 regions of the country and we are going to mobilize the ordinary people of this country to mount more pressure on the EC to do the right thing”, he stressed.