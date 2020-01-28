3 hours ago

A former Member of Parliament for Akwatia in the Eastern Region and a legal member of the opposition NDC, Baba Jamal has said the arrest of their Communication Officer, was totally “needless”.

Sammy Gyami was picked up by the Police Criminal Investigations Department [CID] in a ‘Rambo style’ at the premises of Despite Media after a program on United Television [UTV] Monday morning.

His arrest was in connection of an allegation made against him by the Jubilee House of forgery and false publication.

Speaking on the issue on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, Baba Jamal said the arrest was a waste of state “resource and time.”

He told host Mac Jerry osei Agyeman that, Sammy Gyamfi’s issue was already in court so the police have no right whatsoever to arrest him.

“What is the essence of the arrest?” He quizzed.

Adding that, “They [Police] have wasted state resources and time just because they [NPP] are in power. This is just a strategy by government to divert attention from the compilation of the voters’ register. Sammy Gyamfi has done nothing wrong.”