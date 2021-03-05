2 hours ago

The NDC Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has described as unwarranted the attack on the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin by the Communications officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi.

Gyamfi accused the Speaker of Parliament and the leadership of the NDC caucus in the House of betraying the party after the House voted to approve all the vetted nominees for ministerial positions Wednesday night.

The party had directed its members to vote against some of the nominees especially those with security portfolios.

“Comrades, the betrayal we have suffered in the hands of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, the leadership of our Parliamentary group, particularly Hon. Haruna Iddrissu and Hon. Muntaka Mubarak, and dozens of our own MPs, is what strengthens me to work hard for the great NDC to regain power.

“They brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest. And we, must not let them succeed in their parochial quest to destroy the NDC, the party that has done so much for them and all of us. The shame they have brought on the party will forever hang like an albatross around their necks,” Mr. Gyamfi wrote in a statement Thursday.

But speaking on GHone TV Friday morning, the former Minister of Information and Media Relations said even though Sammy Gyamfi could have had legitimate grounds for criticising the leadership of the party, he had no basis to attack the Speaker.

“To move from criticisms to questioning the integrity of the Speaker is overstepping the boundaries. You need to show exactly what Bagbin did to become the subject of an attack,” Ayariga said.