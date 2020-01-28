1 hour ago

Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, one of the legal counsels for Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has disclosed that there is a grand agenda by the Akufo-Addo government to get at the former for exposing nepotism in the current government.

Accusing the police of "fishing" for information from his client, Lawyer Tamakloe asserted that he strongly believes the arrest of Sammy Gyamfi was precipitated by the recent revelatory disclosures from his client on the kind of "family and friends government being run by the Akufo-Addo government.

“You know recently, Sammy organized one of the ‘moment of truth’ press conferences where he raised the issue of nepotism in the Akufo-Addo’s government. And one of the critical subjects of this happened to be the Executive Secretary to the President, Asante Bediatuo; his mother, father and siblings who are all serving in the current government, contrary to Nana Addo’s claim that his government is not family and friends. So there has been that plan to get at Sammy. There has been that motive within government circles to get at him.”

“As we speak, the police has not shown us a copy of the original of what my client is alleged to have forged, except to say that they want access to our phone and if it happens then it will be what we usually call ‘fishing expedition’; you are now using the accused suspect to get evidence on the basis on which you can rely to do whatever you want to do,” he pointed out.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe named the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, as the one upon whose complaint the NDC Communications Officer was arrested on the premises of Despite Media; after appearing on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' political program.

"I asked the police who the complainant is and they told me that the Executive Secretary to the President lodged this criminal complaint, so that is the basis for which they arrested him. The complaint is about forging and spreading false information in essence," he stated.

To him, the action by the police can only be described as overt intimidation since the security agency blatantly ignored letters the legal team of the defendant sent to the IGP with respect to the judicial processes they have filed.

"On the 24th December 2019, I again sent a letter to the IGP office but I was directed to Madam Tiwa’s secretariat and also, I delivered some of the letters to her secretary. From 24th December to date, the police has not engaged us in any discussion and thing is that on that 24th December, the police had gone for an arrest warrant at the district court for his arrest at the same time that I had sent a letter to the police, knowing very well that we have filed those processes on the 23rd December 2019.”

“ . . The police is undermining all of us; the respect that we all have for the judicial process because now from the conduct of the police, it means that regardless of what processes one has filed, once the police have made their mind to take action against you, they will surely go ahead and do it,” Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe bemoaned.

