Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S20, a new series of flagship devices that fundamentally change the way we capture and experience our world. The Galaxy S20 series introduces a brand-new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor yet for stunning image quality. Along with the camera, the Galaxy S20 makes the experience of everything we love to do with our phones, easier and better - enjoy personalised music for every moment of the day, watch videos the way they are meant to be seen and play console-style games on-the-go.

“As we enter this new decade, how we communicate and how we experience the world around us has evolved. Samsung is therefore providing a next-generation device for transforming people’s lives. With an incredible AI powered camera, you can capture the moments as they happen and connect more seamlessly with the people you love ” said Eugene Nahm – Managing Director at Samsung Ghana.

CHANGING HOW WE CAPTURE

Now, more than ever, we capture our lives and tell our stories through our smartphones—and that is why the camera is the single-most important feature for consumers purchasing a new smartphone. Designed for the way we live, the Galaxy S20 introduces an entirely new camera system—powered by AI and with our biggest image sensor yet—to bring out the best in every image and every moment.

• Details in Stunning Clarity: The Galaxy S20’s camera offers super-high resolution (108MP for the Galaxy S20 Ultra; 64MP for the Galaxy S20 and S20+) to bring out the details with stunning clarity. The Galaxy S20 Ultra takes things a step further by combining nine pixels into one at the sensor level for higher quality images in low light, using cutting-edge binning technology.

• Groundbreaking Zoom Capability: With the Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom technology, even when you are far away, you can zoom in close. Use up to 30X zoom on the Galaxy S20 and 20+, or step-up to the S20 Ultra’s revolutionary folded lenses with 10x lossless zoom for 100x Space Zoom. With advanced crop-zoom technology, S20 users can also capture a shot, crop it and edit it more easily, while maintaining the amazing quality.

• Single Take, Multiple Possibilities: Single Take lets you stay in the moment, while you capture the moment. The Galaxy S20 can capture a number of photo and videos, such as live focus, cropped, ultra wide and more, and use AI to recommend the best shots.

• Pro-Grade Filming Capability: The Galaxy S20 offers stunning 8K video shooting, so users can capture their world in true-to-life colour and quality. Even the bumpiest videos look like they were shot using a gimbal, thanks to Super Steady and its anti-rolling stabilisation and AI motion analysis. And when you are done shooting, stream your video to a Samsung QLED 8K TV and enjoy a best-in-class viewing experience.

EXPERIENCE ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES

As our latest, flagship device, the Galaxy S20 series feature the premium technologies that Galaxy fans have come to know and expect. The most secure device Samsung has ever made, the Galaxy S20 is protected by Knox—the industry-leading mobile security platform that protects the device from the chip level through the software level. The Galaxy S20 also features a new, secure processor, called Guardian Chip, to protect against hardware-based attacks.

Powered by a big, intelligent battery, the Galaxy S20 line comes with a 25W fast charger, while the S20 Ultra supports the 45W Super Fast charging.

With S20, you can also experience Samsung’s cleanest, simplest, most intuitive interface yet with One UI 2. You can also use the Galaxy S20 to control your smart home with SmartThings, achieve your health and wellness goals with Samsung Health, among others.

GALAXY BUDS+

And with Samsung Galaxy Buds+, you can immerse yourself in your favourite music and podcasts. Sound by AKG, Buds+ feature 2-way dynamic speakers; 3 mics for unparalleled sound and voice quality; and an incredibly long battery life—up to 11 hours from Buds+ and an extra 11 hours in the case. Buds+ app, ‘Galaxy Buds+’, is now iOS compatible, so you can enjoy a great audio experience no matter which device you use.

GALAXY S20 AVAILABILITY[1]

Starting on March 13, 2020, the Galaxy S20 series will be available in various, classic colours.

• Galaxy S20: Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue

• Galaxy S20+: Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black

• Galaxy S20 Ultra: Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black

For extra peace of mind, the Galaxy S20 also comes with a 24 month guarantee. For more info and terms and conditions visit: https://www.samsung.com/africa_en/