3 hours ago

Samsung Introduces AI-Powered Jewellery in Bold Leap Toward Future Wearables

South Korean tech giant Samsung is eyeing the next frontier in wearable technology with a groundbreaking concept:. The company is exploring a range of smart accessories — from rings and earrings to glasses and pendants — all designed to offer seamless, hands-free connectivity without the need for a traditional smartphone.

Speaking to CNN, Won-Joon Choi, Executive Vice President of Samsung’s Mobile Experience division, revealed the firm’s vision of a future where daily tech use blends effortlessly with fashion and convenience.

"For Samsung, these devices can be something you wear around your neck, in your ear, or on your finger," Choi explained, signalling a shift toward discreet, AI-enhanced interactions that move beyond conventional screens.

AI-Powered Jewellery: What’s in Development?



Smart Glasses with augmented reality (AR) microdisplays for immersive content and notifications

Smart Rings equipped with biometric sensors and voice-command capabilities

AI Pendants functioning as voice assistants, enabling verbal commands and real-time responses

Earrings embedded with microphones for discreet, hands-free communication

Redefining the Mobile Experience Through Wearables

While the line is still in the prototype phase, Samsung’s vision includes an array of futuristic accessories capable of smart tasks:These AI-powered wearables are not meant to replace smartphones entirely. Instead, they aim to complement mobile usage, making routine tasks more natural and accessible — from checking messages and receiving directions to monitoring health data and issuing voice commands.Samsung’s strategy reflects a broader trend in the tech industry: making technology more invisible, intuitive, and integrated into daily life. As Choi highlighted, the ultimate goal is to remove the friction between humans and their devices — allowing technology to feel like a natural extension of the body.

In essence, AI-powered jewellery could mark the dawn of a new category of “ambient wearables,” shifting the paradigm from screen-centric use to passive, voice-driven interactions.

Prototypes Only — For Now

Despite the excitement, Samsung has been clear that these innovations are still in the development stage. There is currently no official timeline for market release, and no guarantees that any of the AI-powered jewellery concepts will move beyond prototype.

Still, the announcement has sparked global interest, with analysts pointing to Samsung’s track record of blending design with advanced engineering. Should these devices reach the public, they could redefine not just how we communicate, but how we wear and experience technology.

A Glimpse into the Wearable Future

As Samsung introduces its vision for AI-powered jewellery, the tech world watches with anticipation. Whether it’s a ring that listens, an earring that speaks, or glasses that project digital content before your eyes, the next era of wearables promises to be as elegant as it is intelligent.

With AI at the helm, the future of personal technology may no longer sit in your pocket — it could hang from your neck, perch on your ear, or wrap around your finger.