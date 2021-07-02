1 hour ago

SAMSUNG GHANA has announced a unique customer service initiative, offering complimentary cleaning services on Samsung air-conditioners and washing machines for customers in Accra.

The move, seen as a new benchmark for customer service, will be available until July 16, 2021.

Speaking on the initiative, Managing Director, Lucas Lee, said the complimentary service is one of the company’s ways of rewarding customers’ loyalty.

“At Samsung, it is our constant aim to provide the best customer experience to our consumers. With this initiative, our customers will enjoy speedy and high-quality service. As always, we are committed to providing the very best of Samsung to customers across the country,” Lucas Lee said.

Samsung was recently ranked as number one in the electronics/computer category and third most admired brand in Africa, according to the latest Brand Africa 100® list – the first and most comprehensive pan-African study and ranking of brands in Africa.

This year’s ranking has proven the resilience of brands such as Samsung, despite a challenging year.

Additionally, Samsung was recognised as one of the brands with the biggest response to the COVID-19 pandemic on the continent.

“We will always listen to the needs of local markets and create products and services that make life better,” concludes Lucas.