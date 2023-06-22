1 hour ago

Samsung Unveils Affordable 98-Inch QLED TV with Bezel-less Design and Enhanced Features

Samsung introduces the new 98-inch QLED 4K TV, offering an affordable alternative to LG's OLED counterpart.

With a bezel-less design, advanced upscaling technology, and gaming capabilities, the Samsung 98Q80C delivers an immersive viewing experience for enthusiasts.

Early orders receive exclusive discounts, a complimentary soundbar, and free delivery.

Introduction:

Samsung continues to push the boundaries of television technology, unveiling its latest addition to the lineup: the 98-inch QLED 4K TV.

Boasting an affordable price tag compared to similar-sized OLED models, the Samsung 98Q80C combines stunning visuals, enhanced audio, and gaming capabilities to captivate viewers.

With a bezel-less design, advanced upscaling technology, and exclusive early-order perks, this TV promises to redefine the home entertainment experience.

Impressive Visuals and Enhanced Technology

A Closer Look at the Samsung 98Q80C

The Samsung 98Q80C dazzles with its 98-inch QLED display, offering vivid colors, exceptional clarity, and 4K resolution.

Although it lacks the mini-LED backlight of Samsung's Neo QLED models, it features a full direct backlight with local dimming, ensuring precise control over contrast and brightness levels.

The TV's quantum processor provides superior upscaling capabilities, enhancing the visual quality of regular HD content.

Additionally, HDR10+ support enables a wider range of vibrant colors and lifelike images, further elevating the viewing experience.

Bezel-less Design and Immersive Audio

Aesthetics and Sound Performance

The 98Q80C flaunts a bezel-less design on three sides, creating a captivating "floating" look that maximizes screen real estate.

This minimalist approach allows viewers to immerse themselves fully in their favorite content, without distractions.

To complement the stunning visuals, Samsung has equipped the TV with Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound Lite technology.

This combination delivers immersive, multidimensional audio, enhancing the overall enjoyment of movies, shows, and games.

Gaming Capabilities and Multi-tasking Features

Elevating the Gaming Experience

Samsung understands the growing demand for gaming on large screens.

The 98Q80C includes the Gaming Hub, providing access to popular cloud gaming services such as Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna.

Gamers can enjoy smooth gameplay and stunning visuals on the expansive display.

Furthermore, the TV supports split-screen functionality, enabling users to watch multiple channels simultaneously.

This feature becomes particularly practical and engaging on a screen of this size.

Conclusion:

Samsung's introduction of the 98-inch QLED 4K TV, represented by the 98Q80C model, offers a compelling option for those seeking a large-screen viewing experience.

With its affordable price, bezel-less design, advanced upscaling technology, and gaming capabilities, this TV caters to entertainment enthusiasts looking for immersive visuals and superior audio performance.

Samsung's commitment to innovation shines through, as it continues to push boundaries and redefine the home entertainment landscape.

Early orders of the 98Q80C come with exclusive benefits, including discounts, a complimentary soundbar, and free delivery, making it an enticing choice for those ready to elevate their home viewing experience.