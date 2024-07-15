2 hours ago

Introduction

One UI 6.1.1: A Strategic Update

New Functionalities from Foldable Models

Samsung's Unusual Move

Devices Receiving One UI 6.1.1

Confirmed List of Flagship Phones and Tablets



Galaxy S24



Galaxy S23, including S23 FE



Galaxy S22



Galaxy Z Fold 5



Galaxy Z Flip 5



Galaxy Z Fold 4



Galaxy Z Flip 4



Galaxy Tab S9



Galaxy Tab S8

Exceptions to the Update

Key Enhancements in One UI 6.1.1

Enhanced Camera Functionality

Improved User Interface

Conclusion

Samsung has officially confirmed the list of its flagship phones that will receive the One UI 6.1.1 update. This announcement brings exciting news for Samsung users, as the latest update promises to introduce new functionalities and features from the company's latest foldable models, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Despite traditionally skipping minor releases, Samsung has decided to bring this update to several of its flagship devices, enhancing their performance and user experience.The One UI 6.1.1 update, initially launched with Samsung's latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, introduces several new features and improvements. These enhancements are now set to be extended to other flagship models, offering users a more refined and functional interface. This strategic update will precede the release of One UI 7, ensuring that users benefit from the latest advancements without having to wait for the next major Android version.Samsung's decision to roll out One UI 6.1.1 to other flagship devices marks a departure from its usual practice of skipping minor updates. This move underscores the significance of the new functionalities introduced in One UI 6.1.1, highlighting Samsung's commitment to providing its users with the best possible experience.A Samsung moderator on a community forum in Korea has detailed the Galaxy devices that will receive the One UI 6.1.1 update. The confirmed models are as follows:These devices represent Samsung's flagship lineup from the past two years, ensuring that a wide range of users will benefit from the new update.Notably, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are not included in the list for the One UI 6.1.1 update. These models received the One UI 6.1 update with limited Galaxy AI functionality in March 2024, which may explain their exclusion from the latest update.One of the main highlights of the One UI 6.1.1 update is the enhanced camera functionality, derived from Samsung's latest foldable phones. Users can expect improved camera features and capabilities, making their photography experience more enjoyable and versatile.The update also brings several improvements to the overall user interface, making it more intuitive and user-friendly. These enhancements aim to provide a smoother and more efficient user experience, ensuring that Samsung devices remain at the forefront of smartphone innovation.Samsung's announcement of the One UI 6.1.1 update for its flagship phones and tablets is a significant development for its users. By extending the new functionalities and features from its latest foldable models to a broader range of devices, Samsung demonstrates its commitment to enhancing the user experience. As the rollout begins, users can look forward to a host of improvements that will make their devices more functional and enjoyable to use.