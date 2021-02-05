49 minutes ago

The New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor has fulfilled one of his campaign promises to his constituents in the run up to the 2020 election.

On Friday, the Minister of Lands and National Resources designate begun the disbursement of various sums of money to the first batch of One Hundred (100) tertiary students in the Damongo Constituency as assistance to enable them pay their yearly school fees.

Mr. Jinapor said “in the run up to the 2020 General Elections, we committed to make the promotion of education, at all levels, one of our five (5) priorities and today we are fulfilling that promise”.

Apart from the money, the MP also presented a full set each, of computer and printing accessories to the Damongo Secondary School (DASS) and Ndewura Japka Secondary School (NDESCO), the two leading secondary schools in our constituency.

“You know education is the priority of this government and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has introduced free SHS, we believe in education so we will invest in it”.

He added that “Iam particularly excited that we have hit the ground running in the all important sector of education and we will not stop”.

citifmonline