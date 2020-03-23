1 hour ago

Forner Dreams FC midfielder Samuel Alabi has grabbed nomination for the player of the season at Ashford FC, following a scintillating performance at the Israeli club.

The Ghanian youngster has established himself in the Israeli League after joining Ashford on loan in 2019.

He sparkled throughout the season and made several assists as well as scoring important goals for the Israeli side.

The Israeli League has been suspended after due to the deadly Corona Virus that has hit the world.

But after 26 matches played, the club has nominated five players for the prestigious feat, for Which the Ghanaian could grab the honour.

He is gunning for this top award with other teammates which include; shlomi Azulay, Timothy Awany, David Dean and Nir Bardea.

The 19 year old who is on loan at Ashdod is expected to be nominated for the young player of the season in the Israeli league.