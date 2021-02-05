52 minutes ago

Struggling Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies have announce the return of forward Samuel Armah to the club after ending his loan spell with KF Skënderbeu in Albania.

The 20-year-old has already resumed training with the lads.

He will be available for selection when the second transfer window opens later in the month.

His form for Inter Allies in the cancelled 2019/20 season was eye-catching, finishing as the Club’s second-highest goal contributor after Victorien Adebayor – six goals and three assists from twelve games in 2020.

Armah, who can play across all the front lines and can also do quite well in midfield, featured seven matches (182) minutes and scored once while on loan in Albania.