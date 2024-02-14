1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Asoma is excited about making the move to Swedish Allsvanskan side Västerås SK, on a lucrative three-year deal.

Asoma, a talented prospect who honed his skills as a youth player at Club Brugge, has finalized his move to the newly-promoted Swedish top-tier team, with his contract spanning the next three football seasons.

At 21 years old, Asoma brings a wealth of experience, having previously showcased his abilities with Dalkurd FF in Sweden.

His arrival on a free transfer bolsters Västerås SK's midfield, enhancing both depth and skill as they prepare for the challenges of the upcoming Allsvanskan top-flight division.

Expressing his joy and enthusiasm for the new chapter in his career, Asoma remarked, "I am very happy to be back in Sweden, I had a great time here when I played for Dalkurd. I am very much looking forward to playing in the Allsvenskan with VSK," as conveyed to the website.

Asoma's recent stint with Dalkurd this summer saw him make a significant impact, featuring in twelve games during the fall season.

His proven ability and promising potential make him an exciting addition to Västerås SK's roster as they embark on their journey in the top-flight division.