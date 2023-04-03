43 minutes ago

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Samuel Awuku, has said management, staff and Board at NLA do not stake lotto.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Monday, Mr Awuku said they don’t play the games to avoid conflict of interest.

To him, it’s purely a game of chance and so there was no need for staff to indulge in it.

“We management, staff and board don’t play the games. People may even think we have already seen the numbers when we make it public and so we don’t allow our staff to engage in the game” he said.

Mr Awuku said his outfit has managed to put Ghana back on the world map in the lotto industry.

He said although there are challenges, they are doing their best to achieve more in the lottery industry.