Former Hearts of Oak Coach, Samuel Boadu, has spoken out about the swirling speculations regarding his possible return to the capital-based club in the aftermath of Dutch trainer Martin Koopman's departure.

Hearts of Oak severed ties with the Dutch coach due to a string of disappointing performances in the first half of the season.

Amid widespread rumors hinting at Boadu's comeback to the club where he led them to a Premier League title after more than a decade, the coach has clarified his position.

In response to a query from Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, who asked, "Coach, I heard you are coming back to Hearts, have they called you?" Boadu promptly replied, "I have not heard anything."

Boadu, renowned for his success at Hearts of Oak, clinching the Premier League title and securing two FA Cup titles, along with the Presidents Cup against Kotoko in his previous tenure, remains in the spotlight despite his departure.

Despite ongoing rumors, Boadu showcased his focus by being present at the Baba Yara Stadium, supporting both Dreams FC and Medeama in their respective African club championships.