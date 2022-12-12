1 hour ago

Samuel Boadu has been appointed as Coach of the Black Satellites. The former Accra Hearts of Oak and Medeama SC coach takes over from Abdul Karim Zito who led Ghana to win gold at the 2021 U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

Samuel Boadu coached Accra Hearts of Oak to their first double in two decades – Premier League and MTN FA Cup titles in the 2020/21 season.

The former Prestea Mine Stars, Ghapoha FC and Berekum Arsenal midfielder will be assisted by Desmond Offei - a 35-year-old UEFA A (Level 4) Licensed Professional football coach. Desmond is a former U-18 Head Coach and U-21 coach at Royal Antwerp FC. He is also a former Lokeren U-21 and Lusitano SAD Head Coach.

The other Assistant Coach is Salifu Fatawu - a former FC Tanga and Swedru All Blacks coach who previously worked under Karim Zito to win gold in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania in 2021.

Meanwhile former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda has also been drafted in as goalkeepers Coach. He played for Okwaku United, AshantiGold SC, Orlando Pirates, Chippa United, Enyimba FC and Legon Cities. Fatawu featured for Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil in 2014 and three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in 2013, 2015 and 2017 respectively.

Their immediate assignment is to lead Ghana to the 2023 African Games slated for Accra in August next year.

Find the new U-20 technical team in the attached file: