4 hours ago

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu has disclosed the team's poor form in the C AF Champions League where the were shown the exit at the preliminary stages.

The phobians will play in the CAF Confederations Cup next season after beating Bechem United in the MTN FA Cup finals.

The capital based club had a disastrous spell in the 2021 edition of the CAF Champions League when they won the Ghana Premier League title in the 2019/2021 season.

It was the first time Hearts coach Samuel Boadu had played in any African interclub competition but he says this time he has learnt his lessons the hard way.

"The more you participate the more you learn. I have learnt how to prepare for Africa. We wouldn't want to go like we did last season. The timing was bad last season.

"As soon as we finished the season, we moved straight into the CAF competition and it didn't help. This season we have to do things differently. We will like to do things differently." he told Asempa FM in an interview