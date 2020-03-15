2 hours ago

Medeama SC banished their away day blues on Saturday as they easily dispatched off the tame efforts of troubled Legon Cities Fc at their backyard at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A brace from red hot Prince Opoku Agyemang gave the mauves and yellows all three points to send them atop the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking to the media after the match, Coach Samuel Boadu was effusive with praise for his boys as he says they played according to instructions.

“For today, I will congratulate the boys, they did well, and they played to instruction and tactically, we were disciplined on the field… so I give them maximum points, they did well” he said.

The mauves and yellows have been in very good form as they have won four of their last six games in the Ghana Premier League taking them to the summit with the believe that they could clinch the league but their coach Samuel Boadu is staying grounded about their chances of winning the league.

“The focus is we are always developing the young ones and we play match after match, we have won this game…and we are going home to prepare against Chelsea, so we are concentrating on the Chelsea game” he stated.