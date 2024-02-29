1 hour ago

Cameroonian football icon and President of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), Samuel Eto'o, has officially confirmed the departure of Rigobert Song from his role as the head coach of the Indomitable Lions.

Song, a former international teammate of Eto'o, assumed the position in February 2022.

While he played a crucial role in guiding Cameroon to qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the team's performance in the recent 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) did not meet expectations.

Cameroon's early elimination from the AFCON at the hands of Nigeria in January, coupled with their inability to progress beyond the group stage in the World Cup despite a notable victory over Brazil, led to the decision not to renew Song's contract.

Eto'o emphasized the need to assess the team's objectives, stating, "We have not achieved our objectives, and our executive committee and I do not see ourselves renewing the contract (with Song)."

While recognizing Song's contributions to the team, Eto'o added, "Song brought a lot to this team. Now we have to think about the future."

Fecafoot has initiated the search for a new coach as the Indomitable Lions prepare for upcoming competitions.